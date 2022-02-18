Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

