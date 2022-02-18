Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 289 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

