Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,105. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

