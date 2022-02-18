Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Purchased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for 2.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.52. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

