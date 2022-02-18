KeyCorp Comments on Paramount Global’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 16,850,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,256,544. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

Paramount Global Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

