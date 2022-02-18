Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.69 EPS.

KEYS traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.36. 39,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

