Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.58.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 1,227,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,267,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

