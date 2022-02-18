Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 16,631 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.86. 10,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.52 and a 200-day moving average of $392.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

