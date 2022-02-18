Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 24,046 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. 133,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. The company has a market cap of $427.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

