Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 35,661 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.75. 675,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,715. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.