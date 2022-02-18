Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $13.51 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,968. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

