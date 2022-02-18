Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $19.70 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $6,686,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $161.59 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

