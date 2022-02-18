Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 263,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,900 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,137,992. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

