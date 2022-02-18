Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $167.60. 99,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.05. The company has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

