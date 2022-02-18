Knuff & Co LLC Sells 105 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,513 shares of company stock valued at $82,331,401 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.18. 75,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

