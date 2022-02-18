Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.0 days.

Shares of KOJAF stock remained flat at $$24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kojamo Oyj from €23.30 ($26.48) to €22.75 ($25.85) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

