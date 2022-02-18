Krios (GIG) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 66.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 65.8% against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008919 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00336756 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

