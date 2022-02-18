Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $632,876.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

