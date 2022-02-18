Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,475,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 194,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

