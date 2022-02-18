Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Position Trimmed by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,025,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.59. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

