LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells $192,368.00 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 1,070,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

