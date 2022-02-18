Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in January

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

