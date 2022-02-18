Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in January

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.
In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.
