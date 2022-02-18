Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

