Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,178. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

