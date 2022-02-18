Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,178. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
