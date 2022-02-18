Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

