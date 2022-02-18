Lido DAO Token (LDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $3.46 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.34 or 0.06985256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,210.83 or 1.00195771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

