Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 277,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,708. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

