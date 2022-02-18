Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Livent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 205,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,063,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,307,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.