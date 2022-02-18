LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $48.29. 53,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,128. LKQ has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

