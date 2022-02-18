LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

