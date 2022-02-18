Loop Capital Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.