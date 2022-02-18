Loop Capital Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.
WCC stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
