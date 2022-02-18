MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.98 million and the highest is $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 272,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,184. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,929 shares of company stock worth $6,589,352. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

