Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

MSGE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $79.00. 230,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

