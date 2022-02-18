Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.09.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Magna International by 41.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.