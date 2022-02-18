Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 41,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,441,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Specifically, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 628.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.