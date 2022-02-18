Man Group plc Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of Simply Good Foods worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

