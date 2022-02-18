Man Group plc Has $9.25 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Man Group plc cut its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

