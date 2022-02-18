Man Group plc Has $9.43 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Envista worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envista by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,634,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 238,395 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 105.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 760.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 385,047 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 233.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 318,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 223,153 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

