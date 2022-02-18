Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $398.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.18 and a 200-day moving average of $473.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

