Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.39% of Primo Water worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

