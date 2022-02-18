Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.