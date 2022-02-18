Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 5.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.59. 511,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,925,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

