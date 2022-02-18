Mariner LLC Acquires New Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.