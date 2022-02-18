Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 38,347 Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Ecovyst Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

