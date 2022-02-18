Mariner LLC Buys 20,100 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth about $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Arrival has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

