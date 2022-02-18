Mariner LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

