Mariner LLC Purchases 7,181 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

