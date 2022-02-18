MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of MarketAxess worth $75,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.11.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.