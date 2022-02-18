Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.