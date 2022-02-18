Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 30,757 Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.69% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,824 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 331.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.86 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

